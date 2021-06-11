Young adults compete for World Junior BBQ Championship title in Memphis

The event was open to 9th through 12th graders and gave them a chance to learn how to slow cook barbecue.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Young adults from Georgia, Mississippi, and Tennessee competed on Saturday in the first World Junior BBQ Championship at AutoZone Park.

Categories in the competition included cooking chicken thighs, spare ribs, pork butt, and brisket flats, with about 30 people split into seven teams.

A team from Tallulah Falls, Georgia, Pit Vipers B, won a custom cutting board, trophy, and $5,000.

“We had a great day watching these teams work together from before sunrise to just before sunset to produce quality barbecue that really impressed our group of seasoned judges. Congratulations to all the teams on a job well done with a special congratulations going to our Chairman’s Reserve grand champions Pit Vipers B from Tallulah Falls High School,” said Melissa Cookson, World Junior Barbecue League Founder. “I also have to thank our incredible sponsors, Prairie Fresh, Performance Foodservice, Chairman’s Reserve, Grill Eye, Kingsford, Tastemaker, Yeti, Old World Spice, Turkey Federation, and Reed Foods, for helping make today such a great success.”

AutoZone Park where 9th to 12th graders from 3 states learned how to slow cook BBQ and compete to be named champion! The World Jr BBQ League hopes to make this an annual event. About 30 kids competed, split up into about 7 teams. pic.twitter.com/u2vam0MmXY — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) November 6, 2021

Organizers said they hope to make it an annual event with competitions nationwide, culminating in a world championship.