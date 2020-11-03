Knoxville's Big Ears Music Festival canceled due to coronavirus concerns

"It has become clear that we must cancel Big Ears 2020, scheduled for the weekend of Thursday, March 26 thru Sunday, March 29."

Knoxville's Big Ears Music Festival has been canceled due to concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Tennessee.

The event had been scheduled for March 26 through March 29.

Organizers said they had been optimistic about the festival being able to go on a few days ago, but said the spread of the virus this week forced the decision.

"This has been a tough decision. Not only is the principle that “the show must go on” woven into our DNA, but the impact of this cancellation on the community that makes Big Ears possible — the artists, the festival attendees, our staff and production teams, and the Knoxville community with all of its businesses and workers — cannot be overstated," Founder Ashley Capps said.

Big Ears will be offering refunds for all tickets purchased from the authorized vendor, Front Gate. It said it will be emailing ticket holders in two days about the process on how to secure a refund.

At the moment, Capps said it is too early to say if they can reschedule the festival sometime later in 2020.