Les Miles part ways with Kansas over behavior with women at LSU

NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU coach Les Miles is no longer apart of The University of Kansas football staff, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.

Miles was previously placed on administrative leave after allegation s of inappropriate behavior was reported by an LSU student.

Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long released a statement:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Long said in a statement. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

The University of Kansas and Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways effective immediately.



More ➝ https://t.co/hPHNhZuRQs pic.twitter.com/tIcUMPdGCU — Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2021

The Advocate | Times-Picayune reports a search has already begun for Miles' replacement.

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football,” said Les Miles.

According to sources Miles was accused of kissing a female student, unwanted touching and telling her he was attracted to her. Miles said he denies those accusations.

There is currently an open investigation.