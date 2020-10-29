LGBTQ+ community worries about future of rights with Judge Barrett confirmation

The 2020 election and the confirmation of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court this week has some communities concerned about their futures.

"I have seen a lot of my friends, very, very concerned," Barry Block said.

Barry Block is the Rabbi at Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock.

With the Supreme Court now overwhelmingly conservative, he is offering support to people in the LGBTQ community worried about what may happen to gay marriage.

"If people are very afraid their rights are going to be taken away very quickly, I would do what I could to make their marriages to happen expeditiously," he said.

He points out the case Obergefell v. Hodges is not likely to be overturned, but he understands where the concern is coming from.

He officiated his first gay marriage in 1995 in Canada, long before it was recognized here in the U.S.

In the case that it is overturned, Rabbi Block said he would be willing to resume officiating at same-sex marriages without state sanction.

"I want to be here for them as their Rabbi and advocate for their rights," Rabbi Block said.

John DiPippa, the Dean Emeritus and professor of constitutional law at the UALR William H. Bowen School of Law, said no states are challenging same-sex marriage laws, which is what would need to be done to challenge Obergefell.

"I don't think that's likely to happen anytime soon," he said. “I think even the most conservative legislatures will look at this and say, this fight is not worth it.”

DiPippa said overturning Obergefell would become complicated.

“For example, what about people that are already married? Do they remain married if you repeal the statute?” he said.

But, he said the Supreme Court could potentially side with future cases that have to do with religious objections; like employers and corporations turning away or not hiring people based on their sexual orientation.

"So, we might find so many religious objections that LGBTQ are essentially being treated as second class citizens when it comes to non-discrimination," DiPippa said.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments next week for Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, a case looking at whether faith-based child welfare agencies can refuse to work with same-sex couples and other people whom they consider to be in violation of their religious beliefs.

Judge Barrett will be a part of the decision.

“Pennsylvania has a rule that says if you are going to be an adoption agency, then you can’t discriminate on the basis on a variety of things like sexual orientation. In other words, you have to allow same-sex couples to adopt if you want to be licensed adoption agency," DiPippa said.

It is cases like these that are causing concern in the LGBTQ community and couples' futures.