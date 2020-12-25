Little Rock nurse leaves job to care for elderly family battling COVID from home

A Little Rock nurse practitioner went above and beyond for her elderly family suffering from COVID-19.

“My aunt and uncle have been married for 53 years, and they do everything together,” said Shannon Doerhoff, a UAMS nurse practitioner.

Doerhoff received a phone call in early December that her aunt and uncle, Roger and Doris, were really sick.

The couple is each other’s caregiver, but after learning they both had COVID-19, they needed help.

“I told myself, I’ve got to go, I’ve got to go take care of them,” said Doerhoff.

Doerhoff drove to Clarksville to move in with her sick family to become their caregiver so they could avoid a hospital stay.

She left her job temporarily all while knowing her risk of becoming infected was extremely high.

“I got there and I got to work,” said Doeroff.

“We did all the disinfectant, made sure all the surfaces were clean, made sure they were well hydrated and fed even though they didn’t want to eat much.”

Every day, Roger and Doris improved; they had no signs of a downward turn.

They eventually beat the virus together, and that’s when Doerhoff decided to get tested herself, almost sure she’d catch the virus even though she never showed signs of any symptoms.

“Even when they were in separate rooms, I kept my mask on unless I went into the bedroom that I designated as my safe zone,” said Doerhoff.

She took precautions seriously, consistently wore her mask, and followed all ADH guidelines.

Because of that, she avoided catching the virus despite being at high risk.

Both of her tests came back negative.

Now, she urges others in her position to do the same.

“The most important thing you can do is wear your mask,” said Doerhoff.

“You’ve got to wear your mask.”