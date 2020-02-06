Declaration comes after peaceful protests made way for looting and violence over the past week

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Protests are continuing throughout the state of Arkansas for a fourth straight day as part of a nationwide protest following the death of George Floyd.

The first three nights of protest in Little Rock at the Arkansas State Capitol have ended in protesters dispersing after tear gas was fired at them by state police.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott re-implemented a nighttime curfew in the city, which will last from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

7:20 p.m.:

Governor Asa Hutchinson has declared a State of Emergency in Arkansas after peaceful protests made way for looting and violence over the past week.

Hutchinson also directed the Arkansas State Police as the lead agency in handling protests across the state, along with local sheriff departments and police agencies.

4:55 p.m.

The Little Rock Police Department announced that it made 28 arrests at the corner of 3rd and Broadway after protesters blocked traffic for several hours.

We have made 28 arrest as a result of protest at Broadway and 3rd Street. Our Special Response Unit were able to effect these arrest with minimal to no force. Traffic is moving in the area again. pic.twitter.com/3VurdrQ9lJ — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) June 2, 2020

Watch Mayor Frank Scott and Chief Keith Humphrey discuss the protests in Little Rock at 4 p.m.:

4:30 p.m.

Chief Humphrey said the LRPD's protocol for engaging with protesters is to provide warnings before taking "enforcement actions."

Mayor Scott said he listened to protest organizers Monday before deciding to join Monday's protest at the Arkansas State Capitol. He said organizers assured him they wanted to remain peaceful and asked him to join the protest.

The mayor said he went to listen to the people who felt that they have been "unheard."

Scott said it wasn't intentional for him to lead a march, but that he "got caught up in the moment."

He said he will not be at Tuesday evening's protest at the state Capitol.

4:25 p.m.

Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey said there were at least 10 incidents of property damage Monday night.

Humphrey said the city has received information that local and state leaders have been targeted with death threats.

4:15 p.m.

Mayor Frank Scott said Tuesday that while there are peaceful protesters, there are also people from out of town that are causing damage to buildings.

He said as a leader, it's not about being liked, but doing what is right. That means protecting peaceful protesters, but to arrest anyone who is violent or destroying property.

Scott announced that the curfew has been extended to begin at 8 p.m. every night after receiving further information about out-of-state antagonists.

3:45 p.m.

Police are currently arresting protesters that have blocked traffic on Broadway Street in Little Rock.

Protesters are chanting "No justice, no peace" as they are being arrested. Some protesters are laying in the crosswalk.

LIVE-- Protesters blocking traffic on Broadway Street in Little Rock. Mercedes Mackay is live on the scene covering it. Posted by THV11 on Tuesday, June 2, 2020

3:40 p.m.

The Little Rock Police Department has given its first warning to protesters to leave the roadway of Broadway Street or they will be arrested.

Little Rock Police Department just gave the protesters their first warning. Telling them to leave now or they will be arrested. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/f5U36kURvp — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) June 2, 2020

3:00 p.m.

More people have joined the protest that has shut down traffic at Broadway and 3rd Streets.

They are chanting "Black Lives Matter" and holding various signs.

More people have joined in and are shouting “Black lives matter.” @THV11 pic.twitter.com/GAz0q06KR6 — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) June 2, 2020

2:35 p.m.

Protesters at the scene tell our reporter Mercedes McKay that they aren't leaving Broadway Street until their message is received.

Little Rock police officers are currently on the scene directing traffic around the protesters.

Protesters are now shouting “Hands up, don’t shoot.” They told me they aren’t leaving until their message is received. Police officers are still here around the intersection directing traffic. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/XfMPlihzoV — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) June 2, 2020

Protesters on the scene are calling it a "die-in" where people form a perimeter around those that are sitting on the crosswalk.

2:05 p.m.

Protesters have stopped traffic at the corner of 3rd and Broadway in Little Rock.

The protest has effectively blocked traffic on the Broadway Bridge.

Protesters are now shouting “it is our duty to fight for our freedom.” @THV11 pic.twitter.com/RT8NIi6WjJ — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) June 2, 2020

Some of the protesters that are blocking traffic are holding tombstone signs of people that have been killed by police.

Many are holding these signs representing people they’ve lost at the hands of a police officer. @THV11 pic.twitter.com/dfIoDPBDWG — Mercedes Mackay (@THVMercedes) June 2, 2020

2:00 p.m.

Gov. Hutchinson said he thought law enforcement in the state has done a good job handling the protests.

He said officers are committed to protecting the right to protest and that any destruction of property is "intolerable."

Hutchinson also said he has not made any request for any federal or military resources and he doesn't see that in the future to deal with any violence that may erupt during protests.

1:30 p.m.

In a daily coronavirus press briefing, Governor Asa Hutchinson briefly talked about the protests from Monday night.

He said that while the protests remained peaceful for most of the night, there was some destruction of property after Little Rock's 10 p.m. curfew.

He said the Arkansas State Police and the Little Rock Police Department will be out again Tuesday evening to make arrests if there is any violence or destruction of property.

12:00 p.m.

Protesters outside of City Hall said they don't want the destruction of Monday night to overlook the message they want delivered.