LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A local running group put their best foot forward, after competing in a full marathon over weekend.

Local 24 News receptionist Freddie Milton placed fifth in her age group in the Little Rock Marathon.

Milton, a member of the Memphis group Black Girls Run won three medals after completing a full marathon and a 5K.