Local non-profit hosts prom dress giveaway for high school girls

As prom season gets underway, some Mid-South girls got the chance to choose their prom dress and accessories for free thanks to a local event organizer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —

It's prom season and hundreds of girls are better prepared for their big day thanks to a local event.

The 6th annual Couture Cares, "Her Prom Closet Giveaway Experience" kicked off Saturday at East High School.

More than 400 girls not only got free prom dresses and accessories but they also got make up tips, resume building advancement and heard from motivational speakers.

We asked organizer Davina Jones what makes her put on this event year after year.

"Giving is always good for the heart and soul and it's great to be a blessing to others," she said.