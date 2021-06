Police said the crash happened about 6:00 a.m. in the 2500 block of Jackson, near Hollywood.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating an early morning crash that injured four, including three juveniles.

It happened about 6:00 a.m. in the 2500 block of Jackson, near Hollywood. Police said two vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them caught fire.

Three juveniles and one adult were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the crash.