Memphis Police said the accident involved an SUV and a motorcycle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and another sent to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Southeast Memphis Thursday, Memphis Police said.

Officers responded to the accident at the corner of Ridgeway Road and Hickory Hill Road at 6 p.m. Thursday.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene while another was taken to Baptist East Hospital in non-critical condition.