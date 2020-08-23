1 dead, 4 injured in Fayette County shooting

Authorities have not provided any details on what led to the shooting.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tennessee — One person is dead, and four others were injured after an overnight shooting Sunday in Fayette County, Tennessee.

According to a release from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office the shooting happened near the dead end of Brewer Road.

Investigators say one victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two victims are in stable condition, while two other victims are in serious condition at Regional One in Memphis.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working together to develop suspect information.