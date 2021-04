The accident is involving multiple vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, four others, including a child, were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in South Memphis.

According to Memphis police, the wreck, involving three vehicles, happened at S. Third and Essex.

Three adults were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The child who was injured is now listed in non-critical condition.

**UPDATE**

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three adults were transported critical to ROH.

The previously transported juvenile is now listed as non-critical. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) April 13, 2021