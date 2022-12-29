Witnesses: 1 person dead in massive fire at East Memphis nursing home

At least two Memphis Fire stations responded to the blaze at the Feels Like Home assisted living facility in East Memphis Thursday night.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after a massive fire at a nursing home in East Memphis, multiple on-scene witnesses told ABC24 late Thursday night.

The Memphis Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire at the Feels Like Home Senior Lifestyle Residences at the 3300 block of Kirby Road in East Memphis.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but at least two fire stations have responded to the scene.

Multiple residents of the facility told ABC24 one person has died. MFD has not officially confirmed any fatalities at this time.

An ABC24 crew on scene spoke with a MATA bus driver who said he was brought in to help evacuate residents at the facility after another bus broke down.

Avoid the area if you can.