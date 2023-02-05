1 killed in Sunday morning crash on Winchester Road

Police said one of the drivers died at the scene of the crash. Two other people involved in the crash were injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died and two others suffered minor injuries in a two-car crash in Memphis Sunday morning, Memphis police said.

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said the crash happened at about 6 a.m. near the intersection of Winchester Road and Castleman Street.

Police said one of the drivers died at the scene of the crash. Two other people involved in the crash were injured.

Police said the other two victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police said they were not critically injured.