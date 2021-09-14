1-year-old Mississippi boy missing, endangered / missing child alert issued

WALNUT, Mississippi — UPDATE: He has been found and is safe.
An Endangered/Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old boy.
According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, Christian Lee Bowen of Walnut, in Tippah County, is missing. He is white, is 3 feet tall, weighs 27 pounds, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at about 2:30 pm in the 2800 block of County Road 100 in Tippah County, wearing a diaper.
If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Christian Lee Bowen, contact Tippah County Sheriff’s Department at 662-512-2139.