MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Have you seen Chase Smith?

Memphis police said the 10-year-old boy was last seen when he was dropped off at school in the 3300 block of Dawn Dr. Wednesday morning around 8:00

Chase is 4'11", 95 lbs. He was last seen wearing gray a Under Armour shirt with a neon green "X" on the front, gray pants, and orange and white Nike shoes.