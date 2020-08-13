Check your tickets! There's a $100,000 lottery winner in the Mid-South

Two winning $100,000 tickets were sold in Tennessee.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Power Play feature for Powerball players in Tennessee continues to pay off.

Last night, two $100,000 tickets were sold in Bartlett and Lexington respectively, with both players doubling their winnings with the $1 Power Play feature.

The winners each matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball. Since the players chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prizes were doubled to make them $100,000 each.

Since Aug. 5, Powerball players in Tennessee have won $1,000,000; $250,000; $150,000; $100,000 (twice); and $50,000 (twice).

The winning ticket in Bartlett was sold at Kangaroo Express, 5984 Stage Rd.

The winning ticket in Lexington was sold at Tobacco Shop, 534 W. Church St.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.