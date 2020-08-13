x
Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Local News

Check your tickets! There's a $100,000 lottery winner in the Mid-South

Two winning $100,000 tickets were sold in Tennessee.
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2018 file photo, Powerball lottery tickets are printed out of a lottery machine at a convenience store, in Chicago. Lottery jackpots are going to shrink as the coronavirus pandemic tamps down lottery sales. The group that oversees the Powerball game announced Wednesday, March 25, 2020, that it would cut minimum jackpots in half, from $40 million to $20 million, after there is a winner of the current big prize. The jackpot also could grow more slowly, with minimum increases of $2 million instead of the normal $10 million after each twice-weekly drawing. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Power Play feature for Powerball players in Tennessee continues to pay off.

Last night, two $100,000 tickets were sold in Bartlett and Lexington respectively, with both players doubling their winnings with the $1 Power Play feature.

The winners each matched four out of five white numbers and the red Powerball. Since the players chose the Power Play feature for an extra $1 and the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prizes were doubled to make them $100,000 each.

Since Aug. 5, Powerball players in Tennessee have won $1,000,000; $250,000; $150,000; $100,000 (twice); and $50,000 (twice).

The winning ticket in Bartlett was sold at Kangaroo Express, 5984 Stage Rd.

The winning ticket in Lexington was sold at Tobacco Shop, 534 W. Church St.

No additional information is available until the prizes are claimed.
Tnlottery |Aug 15, 2020

