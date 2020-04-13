11 killed in Easter Sunday storms in Mississippi; Governor Tate Reeves Declares State of Emergency

JACKSON, Miss — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is responding to areas hit by storms on April 12, 2020. There have been 11 confirmed deaths and multiple injuries throughout the state due the severe weather.
Counties Reporting Fatalities:
- Carroll – 1 Fatality
- Jefferson Davis – 4 fatalities
- Jones – 2 fatalities
- Lawrence – 2 fatalities
- Panola – 1 Fatality
- Walthall – 1 fatality
There are currently more than 72,000 without power in the state. At this time, 18 counties have submitted damage reports to MEMA:
- Bolivar – 40 homes, 20 apartments, 20 roads debris, 20 roads damaged. 30 persons displaced.
- Carroll –2 homes, 7 roads closed due to debris
- Chickasaw –4 roads closed due to debris.
- Clarke –5 homes destroyed, 5 homes major damage, 5 with minor damage,7 mobile homes damaged
- Grenada –15 homes, 1 apartment, 100 roads closed due to debris
- Humphreys –1 home damaged, power poles down, 3 people displaced
- Jasper 8 homes destroyed, 6 homes major damaged, 6 homes minor damaged, 5 homes affected, 3 mobile homes destroyed, 40 displaced
- Jefferson Davis - 100 homes, 40 roads closed debris, 40 roads closed damage, 75-80 displaced, multiple powerlines down
- Jones – damage to structures
- Lafayette –5 homes damaged
- Montgomery –10 homes, 2 roads closed due to debris
- Newton –2 homes, 11 roads closed due to debris. 2 persons displaced.
- Noxubee –5 homes, 5 roads closed due to debris and 5 roads closed due to damage.
- Rankin –1 home damaged, 2 roads closed due to damage, 2 people displaced
- Smith – 10 homes, 2 apartments, 5 roads closed due to debris, 5 roads closed due to damage.
- Sharkey – 1 home damaged. Approx. 250 customers without power. Power and phones outage to Courthouse and Sheriff Dept. Calls routed to dispatcher’s office.
- Tate –3 homes damaged, 7 roads closed due to flooding/debris, 1 road closed due to damage. 1 road washed out
- Yazoo –8 homes damaged, 1 road closed due to debris, 2 people displaced
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with local county EMA directors to assess the need for long-term sheltering. The statewide shelter-in-place remains in effect. We want to remind people to social distance as best as possible and if you’re in a public shelter, wear some kind of mask to cover your mouth and nose to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
Sunday night, Governor Tate Reeves declared a state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Mississippians in response to the severe tornadoes and storms hitting across the state.
Throughout the rapidly changing storms and resulting damage on Easter Sunday, the Governor has been closely monitoring the situation and working closely with Director Greg Michel. The declaration enables all state agencies to ramp up coordination of their emergency responses with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and enable them to fast-track coordination at all levels of government in Mississippi.
"This is not how anyone wants to celebrate Easter Sunday. As we reflect on the death and resurrection on this Easter Sunday, we have faith that we will all rise together. To the people of Mississippi, know that you are not alone. The state and our first responders are working around the clock and will not rest until this is over. We are mobilizing all resources available to protect our people and their property," said Governor Tate Reeves.
You can view the State of Emergency Declaration here.
More information and updates about the severe weather are available at msema.org and weather.gov/jan.