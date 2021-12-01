112th TN General Assembly to convene Tuesday

There's a couple of things to watch for including a bill aimed to limit the power of the Knox County Board of Health and give it to the mayor.

NASHVILLE, Tenn — Lawmakers will convene in Nashville Tuesday with several new faces.

The Senate's balance of power is now 27 Republicans and 6 Democrats.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee State House will welcome several new members due to retirements and primary upsets.

New members from East Tennessee include Eddie Mannis, Sam McKenzie and Michelle Carringer.

The balance of power remains unchanged with 73 Republicans and 26 Democrats.

House bill 007 is sponsored by Representative Jason Zachary of Knoxville and Representative Jeremy Faison of Cosby.

It specifies that the county mayor has the authority to establish and implement health policies that affect the entire county during a county-wide health emergency.

The bill outlines that the county health director, health officer, and board of health can provide advice to the mayor to develop policies, but gives them no authority to take any action.

This would only apply in Knox, Shelby, Davidson, Hamilton, Sullivan, and Madison counties.

Those are the counties with their own health departments.

Also, Gov. Bill Lee wants the General Assembly to meet in special session to address weak learning performance by students, education funding, literacy and teacher pay, among other topics.

Lee and his administration said data shows students in some grades aren't performing as well as they should for their class group.