Strong thunderstorms leave 118,978 MLGW customers without power in Shelby County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight for all counties in the ABC24 viewing area.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — MLGW has reported that over 118,000 customers have been affected with 505 outages total after strong thunderstorms made their way through Shelby County on Sunday night.

Here’s where to find information on outages across the Mid-South, West Tennessee, North Mississippi and the Eastern Arkansas area:

West Tennessee

Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.

Contact information for customers:

Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.

Report an outage at 1-888-440-1990 or Text OUT to 85700.

Sign up for text alerts at https://www.stemc.com/outage-texting.

North Mississippi

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines

Report an outage:

https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage

Text OUT to 36778

Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE

Use the Entergy app

Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf

Report an outage by calling 662-895-2151

Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.

East Arkansas

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.

Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.