Local News

Strong thunderstorms leave 118,978 MLGW customers without power in Shelby County

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight for all counties in the ABC24 viewing area.
Credit: MLGW

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — MLGW has reported that over 118,000 customers have been affected with 505 outages total after strong thunderstorms made their way through Shelby County on Sunday night.

Here’s where to find information on outages across the Mid-South, West Tennessee, North Mississippi and the Eastern Arkansas area:

West Tennessee

MLGW

Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.

Contact information for customers:

Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Cooperation

Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.

North Mississippi

Entergy Mississippi

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines

Report an outage:

Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf

Northcentral Electric Cooperative 

North East Mississippi Electric Power Association 

Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.

East Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas 

Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.

  • Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.
  • Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.

Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

Check the outage maps at: https://outages.aecc.com/outages/maps.

