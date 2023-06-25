Strong thunderstorms leave 118,978 MLGW customers without power in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — MLGW has reported that over 118,000 customers have been affected with 505 outages total after strong thunderstorms made their way through Shelby County on Sunday night.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until midnight for all counties in the ABC24 viewing area.
Here’s where to find information on outages across the Mid-South, West Tennessee, North Mississippi and the Eastern Arkansas area:
West Tennessee
Check for outages at https://www.mlgw.com/residential/outagemap.
Contact information for customers:
- Sign up for Text Alerts: mlgw.com/textalerts
- Outage Reporting: 901-544-6500
- Emergency: 901-528-4465
- Customer Care Center: 901-544-MLGW (6549
Check for outages at: https://map.stemc.com/.
- Report an outage at 1-888-440-1990 or Text OUT to 85700.
- Sign up for text alerts at https://www.stemc.com/outage-texting.
North Mississippi
Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.
Call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to report downed lines
Report an outage:
- https://www.myentergy.com/s/reportoutage
- Text OUT to 36778
- Call 1-800-9-OUTAGE
- Use the Entergy app
Learn more about how Entergy Mississippi restores power: http://enter.gy/6011350Cf
- Report an outage by calling 662-895-2151
Find the outage center at: https://www.nemepa.org/safety/storm-center/.
- See current power outages and report power outages through the power outage portal, by text or call 662-234-6331 / 877-234-6331 to report an power outage.
East Arkansas
Check for outages at https://www.entergy.com/view-outages/.
- Download the smartphone app at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on restoration progress.
- Sign up for text alerts by texting R E G to 368374 or visit entergytext.com.
- Follow on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.
Check the outage maps at: https://outages.aecc.com/outages/maps.