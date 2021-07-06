13-year-old boy shot in the chest at Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old boy was shot in the chest at a Memphis apartment complex Tuesday night.
According to initial reports, the teenager was shot shortly after 7:30pm at 4769 Haven Court. He was taken to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical. Memphis Police say a man fired shots at a woman during a fight, but the child was hit instead.
If you have information that could help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). You could earn a cash reward.