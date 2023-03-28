x
13-year-old girl critically injured in pedestrian hit and run crash

Officers are now looking for the driver of a 2000-2005 maroon Chevrolet Impala.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old girl was critically injured after being hit by a car while crossing the street Sunday, March 26 at the intersection of  N. Thomas Street and Frayser Blvd.

According to MPD, the maroon Impala fled the scene traveling south on N. Thomas St. Officers are now looking for the driver of a 2000-2005 maroon Chevrolet Impala.

Memphis Police Department said the accident happened at 4:55 p.m. The young girl was transported to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.  

Critical Hit and Run Vehicle N. Thomas Street and Frayser Boulevard Report #WC2308315 ...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Monday, March 27, 2023

