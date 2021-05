There is no suspect information at this time.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a child was injured in a drive-by shooting near a Parkway Village townhome Sunday afternoon.

According to MPD, the shooting happened at 3:00 p.m. in the 4000 block of Eagle River Road inside the Shawbrook Townhomes. Medics took the child to the hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.