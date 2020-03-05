13-Year-Old St. Jude patient trains for half marathon

Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier speaks with Tyler and his mother Michelle about their fundraising efforts and Tyler's training.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tyler was just 6 years old when he was diagnosed with leukemia. After two-and-a-half years of chemotherapy and five years since his treatment ended, Tyler is giving back to St. Jude.

Tyler and his cousin and fellow St. Jude patient, Alyssa have raised more than $400,000 for the hospital through their marathon team over the last eight years. Tyler plans to run the half marathon event at the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend this December.