13-year-old suffers smoke inhalation in South Memphis fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department says a 13-year-old is recovering after a fire Friday morning at their home.

Firefighters responded to the fire at the home in the 400 block of E. Essex Avenue about 8:45 a.m. Friday. They found smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

It took less than ten minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators said a 13-year-old suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

Investigators said the fire was caused by and air conditioning (A/C) unit that malfunctioned in the rear bedroom window.