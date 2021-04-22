13,291 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending April 17

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said that 2,654 new claims were filed in Shelby County.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 13,291 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 17, up from the week before, according to officials with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development.

They released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 2,654 new claims were filed in Shelby County, down from the week before.

Tennessee officials also released these numbers for weekly unemployment claim totals in the past 57 weeks:

10,869 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 10

10,847 new unemployment claims for the week ending April 3

7,598 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 27

7,332 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 20

7,580 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 13

7,407 new unemployment claims for the week ending March 6

10,355 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 27

12,077 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 20

8,116 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 13

9,498 new unemployment claims for the week ending Feb. 6

11,497 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30

12,050 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 23

18,237 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 16

21,954 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 9

16,554 new unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 2

10,198 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 26

7,411 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 19

7,464 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 12

6,886 new unemployment claims for the week ending Dec. 5

5,789 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 28

6,873 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 21

6,182 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 14

7,221 new unemployment claims for the week ending Nov. 7

6,992 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 31

7,770 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 24

9,873 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 17

10,145 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 10

9,839 new unemployment claims for the week ending Oct. 3

9,802 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 26

11,313 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 19

10,771 new unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 12

11,706 mew unemployment claims for the week ending Sept. 5

12,035 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 29

10,998 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 22

13,806 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug. 15

10,036 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug.8

11,690 new unemployment claims for the week ending Aug.1

19,461 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25

25,794 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 18

22,431 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 11

25,843 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 4

22,256 new claims for the week ending June 27

21,155 new claims for the week ending June 20

19,925 new claims for the week ending June 13

21,417 new claims for the week ending June 6

22,784 new claims for the week ending May 30

26,041 new claims for the week ending May 23

28,692 new claims for the week ending May 16

29,308 new claims for the week ending May 9

37,319 new claims for the week ending May 2

43,792 new claims for the week ending April 25

68,968 new claims for the week ending April 18

74,772 new claims for the week ending April 11

116,141 new claims for the week ending April 4

94,492 new claims for the week ending March 28

39,096 new claims for the week ending March 21

2,702 new claims for the week ending March 14