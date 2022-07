Jeremiah Covington has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2 weighing about 115 pounds. He was Southaven, MS.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for missing `4-year-old boy Jeremiah Covington.

According to MPD, he was last seen at the 6100 block of Truss Oaks Cv. Southaven, MS.

Covington has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5’2 weighing about 115 pounds.