18-year-old charged in hit and run chase with MPD officer

He is being held without a bond.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old is facing several charges after Memphis Police say he ran from them during a traffic stop Friday.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers tried to pull over Jamel Coleman after he was spotted driving recklessly in Northeast Memphis.

Investigators say Coleman then hit another car when he tried to get away. One officer fired a shot into his car when he raised a gun.

Jamel Coleman has been charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.