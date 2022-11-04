19-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening to bomb Hamilton High School

According to an affidavit, Memphis Police Department’s dispatch received two threat calls from a disconnected phone, one at 9:36 a.m. and another at 9:40 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old male was arrested Thursday, Nov. 3, after allegedly making 911 calls stating that he would bomb Hamilton High School and harm faculty and students.

According to an affidavit, Memphis Police Department’s dispatch received two threat calls from a disconnected phone, one at 9:36 a.m. and another at 9:40 a.m.

The affidavit said that Marterius Lewis, the alleged suspect, stated on the call that he would blow up Hamilton High School. The affidavit also said Lewis told dispatch he was at the school with guns, knives, and bombs.

Officers responded to the bomb threat, arriving at Hamilton High School at 10 a.m. Officers did not locate Lewis at the high school. Instead, dispatch tracked the location of the call, leading officers to 1480 South Ave.

After investigating, officers determined that Lewis was never on Hamilton High School’s property.