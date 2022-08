Traffic investigators were called to the scene of a single car crash about noon on Larry Anderson Ln. near I-40.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said a 19-year-old woman is in critical condition after a crash Wednesday in Arlington.

Traffic investigators were called to the scene of a single car crash about noon on Larry Anderson Ln. near I-40. They said a vehicle had struck a tree.

A 19-year-old woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical.

Investigators have not said what caused the crash.