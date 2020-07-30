19,461 new unemployment claims filed in Tennessee for the week ending July 25

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans filed 19,461 new unemployment claims for the week ending July 25. The total number of active claims were 242,397, down from the previous week's 243,405.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development released a new report Thursday morning. In it, they also said that 4,648 new claims were filed in Shelby County, down from 5,545 the week before.