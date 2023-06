Memphis Police said the crash happened just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children were rushed to the hospital Thursday after a car crash at the Memphis International Airport, Memphis Police said.

MPD said officers responded to the two-car crash just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the 2500 block of Winchester Road.

Both children were sent to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital, one in critical condition and one in non-critical condition.