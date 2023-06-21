1 dead, 4 others injured in Mt. Pisgah area high-speed crash, MPD says

Memphis Police said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead, another fighting for their life and three others are injured after a high-speed crash in the Mt. Pisgah area of Memphis, MPD said Wednesday.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the 3700 block of Weaver Road shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday. There, they found an SUV on its side.

Two people were taken from the scene to the hospital in critical condition, where one did not survive. Three others were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

MPD said preliminary information tells them speed was a contributing factor to the crash.