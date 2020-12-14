2 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and two others were injured after separate shootings just hours apart in Memphis.
Memphis Police were called at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening for a shooting in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.
Officers pronounced one victim dead on the scene. Another victim was taken to hospital, but is expected to be okay.
At approximately 8:15 p.m. officers were called to 1300 block of Wesley Drive at Methodist South.
Two shooting victims were brought there by a private vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was reported non-critical and is expected to be okay.
Memphis Police say it is unknown where the shooting happened.
There is no suspect information in either shooting.
If you have any information on either shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.