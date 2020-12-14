2 dead, 2 injured in separate shootings across Memphis

If you have any information on either shooting, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are dead and two others were injured after separate shootings just hours apart in Memphis.

Memphis Police were called at approximately 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening for a shooting in the 4000 block of Jackson Avenue.

Officers pronounced one victim dead on the scene. Another victim was taken to hospital, but is expected to be okay.

At approximately 8:15 p.m. officers were called to 1300 block of Wesley Drive at Methodist South.

Two shooting victims were brought there by a private vehicle. One victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim was reported non-critical and is expected to be okay.

Memphis Police say it is unknown where the shooting happened.

There is no suspect information in either shooting.