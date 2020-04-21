2 pedestrians hit & killed by tractor trailers in separate early morning accidents along interstates

Memphis Police say the accidents happened early Tuesday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were killed along local interstates in two separate incidents early Tuesday morning. Both were struck by tractor trailers.

The first accident happened about 1:35 a.m. along I-240 west of Lamar. Police say 46-year-old Cameron Broadie was struck by a tractor trailer. She died on the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.

The second accident happened about 4:20 a.m. at westbound I-40 near Danny Thomas. They say a man, who has not yet been identified, was hit and killed by a tractor trailer. He also died at the scene.

Traffic was blocked in the area as police investigated. It has since reopened.