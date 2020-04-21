2 pedestrians hit & killed by tractor trailers in separate early morning accidents along interstates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two pedestrians were killed along local interstates in two separate incidents early Tuesday morning. Both were struck by tractor trailers.
The first accident happened about 1:35 a.m. along I-240 west of Lamar. Police say 46-year-old Cameron Broadie was struck by a tractor trailer. She died on the scene. The driver stayed at the scene.
The second accident happened about 4:20 a.m. at westbound I-40 near Danny Thomas. They say a man, who has not yet been identified, was hit and killed by a tractor trailer. He also died at the scene.
Traffic was blocked in the area as police investigated. It has since reopened.
Police have not said if anyone faces charges in these incidents.