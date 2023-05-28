2-year-old among victims in 5 separate shootings, Memphis police searching for suspects

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said there were five separate shootings between Saturday and Sunday with one victim that lost their life and several others hospitalized. MPD said two of the hospitalized victims are children, including a 2-year-old.

Officers said they responded at about 8 p.m. to a shooting in the 5100 block of Winchester Road. A 15-year-old boy was shot, arriving at the fire station on Mendenhall, according to MPD. A 24-year-old woman was also shot, according to MPD.

Both victims were transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspects were in a light-colored vehicle and were last seen driving westbound on Winchester, according to MPD.

MPD said another shooting happened in the 3900 block of Deer Creek Road. Officers said they responded at about 10:30 p.m. and that a 2-year-old victim arrived at St. Francis before being transported to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

MPD said there is no suspect information available at this time.

Officers said toward midnight they responded to a shooting at 943 East Parkway South. This location is a Marathon gas station. They said that the shooting took place at 2325 Young. This location is the Sunshine Car Wash across the street from the gas station.

A 47-year-old man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspect was a man in a red mask, according to MPD.

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at 400 Deerskin Drive, according to MPD. Police said they found four men who were victims of the shooting.

A 23-year-old was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD. A 22-year-old was transported to Methodist University in critical condition, according to MPD.

Both a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old were transported to Methodist South in non-critical condition, according to MPD.

Several men came from Gainesville Avenue and were running away, according to MPD.

A deadly shooting took place at 186 Danny Thomas — where the street meets Poplar, according to MPD. One man was found and transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

This man died in the hospital, according to MPD.

A second man also arrived at Regional One, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.