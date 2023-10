The inmate was found unresponsive Wednesday around 4 a.m. at the Shelby County Jail due to an apparent suicide.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate at the Shelby County Jail is dead Wednesday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

According to a statement, the inmate was found unresponsive Oct. 4 shortly after 4 a.m. at 201 Poplar, apparently because of a suicide. He was taken to Regional One Health and later pronounced dead.