201 Poplar inmate dies after citing breathing difficulties, Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigating

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they are investigating the death of a detainee at 201 Poplar.

This inmate was taken to medical staff by corrections officers for breathing difficulties shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. He then was transported by the Memphis Fire Department to Methodist University Hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.