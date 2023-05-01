x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

201 Poplar inmate dies after citing breathing difficulties, Shelby County Sheriff's Office investigating

An inmate was taken to medical staff by corrections officers for breathing difficulties shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that they are investigating the death of a detainee at 201 Poplar.

This inmate was taken to medical staff by corrections officers for breathing difficulties shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. He then was transported by the Memphis Fire Department to Methodist University Hospital, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

He died several hours later, according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. 

The sheriff's office said this is an ongoing investigation.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

3 mayoral candidates continue to hang in the balance of residency rule

Before You Leave, Check This Out