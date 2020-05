Local 24 sports reporter Clayton Collier speaks with Mason about recruiting, the 2020 cancellation of the TSSAA state tournament and his expectations for senior year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2021 four-star forward Mason Miller recently revealed that Ohio State, Creighton and Indiana are his top three school right now.

These are a top three, not a final three meaning Memphis, and his father, and Tigers assistant Mike Miller, have plenty of time to grab the 6-foot-9 junior's attention.