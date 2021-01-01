New Year's resolutions look different for gyms to start 2021

One of the most common New Year's resolutions every year is to get healthy. Gyms normally packed to start the year will be off to a much slower start.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For many, the New Year brings new resolutions to improve their lives or to do something they enjoy more. It's also normally a very busy day for gyms with many of those resolutions focused on getting healthy.

To start 2021, local gyms are not expecting to be near as busy as the pandemic continues to hit numbers of new COVID-19 cases but they are adjusting.

Under the current Shelby County health directive, gyms can operate at a 50% capacity. People must also wear masks while working out.

“Normally, it is a huge day and unfortunately it is different," Shred415 owner Nicole Eason said.

At Eason's two Shred415 locations, one in East Memphis and the other in downtown, they're expecting for a slower start to the year.

"There are still so many people that are either uncomfortable at this point still coming in or they’re not working in their office and they’re at home with their kids and getting in just isn’t as easy to do but we have great members and they are already looking forward to 2021," Eason said.

Eason said they try and make people safe coming in by cleaning and following protocols. She said they've had a small increase in new clients looking to start out 2021 on a more healthy foot but it's nothing like a normal new year.

“I think it’s also down because people are a little sad, a little depressed," she said. "It’s hard to get motivated. That’s why doing a class with people around you and an instructor is so much better than trying to do something on your own. I think people will get back to that.”

She's hopeful later into 2021, more people will return to the gym.

For those hoping to follow a New Year's resolution, whether fitness related or not, or at home or at the gym, Eason said her best advice is to take it with baby steps.

