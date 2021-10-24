RiverArtsFest celebrates 15th year in downtown Memphis

Due to construction at Tom Lee Park, this year's festival was moved to the Renasant Convention Center.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The RiverArtsFest returned to downtown Memphis over the weekend as several artists gathered at the newly-renovated Renasant Convention Center.

The festival was canceled in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Due to construction at Tom Lee Park on Riverside Drive, the festival was moved to the convention center this year.

“We have enjoyed being indoors this year," Bonnie Thornton, director of RiverArtsFest, said. "The facility is beautiful. If you haven’t seen it yet, you need to get down here and take a look at it ... Memphis needs to be really proud of the Renasant Center.”

Thornton said about 115 artists were indoors and represented all 50 states, but many artists featured this year were local or regional.

Great turnout this weekend for the 15th annual Memphis RiverArts Festival

at the newly renovated Renasant Convention Center downtown. pic.twitter.com/sW3PYacyht — Janice Bridges (@janiceTVnews) October 24, 2021