2022 Beale Street Music Festival 'round one' lineup announced

Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia, are just a few of the artists named

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a surprise announcement, 'round one' headliners for the 2022 Beale Street Music Festival have been announced.

Memphis in May announced a partial list of artists Monday who are confirmed to appear, which include the Foo Fighters, Lil Wayne, The Smashing Pumpkins and Three 6 Mafia.

Other confirmed artists for the 2022 BSMF are DaBaby, Modest Mouse, Lindsey Buckingham, Moneybagg Yo, The Glorious Sons, Toad the Wet Sprocket, Sarkodie, Dirty Honey, Soccer Mommy, Trigger Hippy, Sue Foley and Kenny Brown.

The entire artist lineup will be released in early February.

The Foo Fighters have made headline appearances twice before, in 2000 and 2004. The last time the Foo Fighters played in Memphis was in 2018 to a sold-out crowd at the FedEx Forum.

Boom! ROUND ONE OF THE #BSMF22 LINEUP just dropped! 🖐🎤 This is just a taste. You'll see the full lineup in early February! 3-day passes on sale now - $155. https://t.co/43rCGh5qkK pic.twitter.com/GsZ3kWjrRX — Beale Street Music Festival (@BealeStMusicFes) December 20, 2021

A limited number of three-day passes are on sale now for a discounted price of $155.

In addition to the 3-day general admission passes, there are VIP passes, which offer seating on raised, covered platforms, VIP-only bars and VIP-only air-conditioned bathrooms. With VIP passes, parking options are also available. Three-day VIP passes are $809.

Tickets are available here.

Due to the pandemic, 2019 was the last BSMF held, which was a record-setting festival.

The 2022 Beale Street Music Festival will be held at the Memphis Fairgrounds due to construction of the redesigned Tom Lee Park.