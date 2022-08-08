2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship kicks off by honoring St. Jude patients

Several events have been planned to honor St. Jude cancer patients during the week of the golf championship games.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship golf tournament begins this week, along with planned events that celebrate a few of St. Jude’s patient.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship will showcase the top 125 golfers in the FedExCup standings from the close of the regular season. The tournament will be held on August 10 -14 at TPC Southwind.



Additional events acknowledging St. Jude patients will begin Monday, August 8.

For starters, on Monday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., a PGA Tour player will have some golf fun with a group of St. Jude’s patients, who the hospital says are “fantastic golfers”.

On the first day of the tournament, Wednesday, August 10, St. Jude will honor Riley at the 10th annual FedEx Purple Eagle Ceremony at TPC Southwind at 11 a.m. Every year, the Purple Eagle Ceremony recognizes one St. Jude cancer patient who is either the child or grandchild of a FedEx team member.

The annual Celebrity tournament, which is the last of the additional events, will take place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spring Creek Ranch in Collierville, TN.

There will be more than 25 local and national celebrities present at the celebrity tournament, and St. Jude patients will pin caddies on the tournament golf course.

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship is expected to have a big turnout, creating opportunities for a swift economic boost for Memphis, with past years producing earnings between $45 million to $60 million.