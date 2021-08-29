22 barges break loose on the Mississippi River as Hurricane Ida hits St. Bernard Parish

Parish officials are concerned the boats could damage the parish's water intake system or the oil refineries.

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Twenty-two barges broke loose from their mooring and are drifting in the Mississippi River, St. Bernard Parish officials confirmed Sunday.

The barges came loose as Hurricane Ida hit Louisiana as a Cat. 4 storm, bringing hurricane force winds, storm surge and heavy rain with it.

DEVELOPING. St. Bernard officials confirm 22 barges got loose on the Mississippi River and are now drifting in the river. They are concerned about the parish water intake system and the oil refineries. @WWLTV — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) August 29, 2021

The Chalmette Ferry and an RTA passenger ferry broke loose from their mooring in the Mississippi River earlier in the day, according to St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis.

The passenger ferry is currently grounded, according to the Regional Transit Authority and tug boats have been secured to retrieve the ferry once it is safe to do so.

The Chalmette Ferry has been secured.