$2,500 reward each offered for escapees wanted out of Henry County, TBI says

Those who have seen Harris, Sharp or this vehicle are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A $2,500 reward is being offered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation for each of two escapees in Henry County Tennessee.

Joshua Harris and Ronnie Sharp are both wanted by the Henry County Sheriff's Office. Both men are considered armed and dangerous.

One or both of them might be traveling in a white 4-door Chevrolet 3500 pickup truck with black dump bed, according to the TBI. This truck's Tennessee tag is 486BKXG.

Those who have seen Harris, Sharp or this vehicle are urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Specifically, 40-year-old Joshua Harris has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 175 pounds, according to the TBI. He stands at 5 feet and 10 inches, they said.