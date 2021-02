It is unknown at this time how the fire started.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department are investigating what cause an apartment fire in Parkway Village.

Fire marshals were called to the 5300 block of Mediterranean Avenue for a fire inside the Pinebrook Pointe Apartments Sunday evening.

According to Memphis Fire Department Lt. Wayne Cooke 1 adult and 3 children were transported to the hospital in critical condition.