3 people injured after gunfire hits separate cars, causes crash on I-55 at Shelby Dr.

Memphis Police said three people were injured in separate cars after someone opened fire on the interstate.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people driving separate cars were injured in a shooting on I-55 and Shelby Drive early Monday morning, after someone opened fire from their car, Memphis Police said.

MPD responded to a shooting call just after 1 a.m. Monday morning. The shooting resulted in a two-vehicle crash.

An unknown suspect was firing shots at a vehicle on the interstate, MPD said. The vehicle struck debris on the interstate after moving to avoid the gunfire.

That driver received injuries from the crash and was taken in non-critical condition to Regional One Health. The passenger of that car went to the hospital by private vehicle..

A second car was struck by gunfire, and the driver of that car, a 39-year-old woman, was shot. She was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition.

All northbound lanes were closed as MPD worked to investigate the scene, but all lanes are now open.