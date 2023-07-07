x
Have you seen this boy? 3-year-old missing in southeast Shelby County

The sheriff's Office said Israel Powell went missing Thursday night from the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Dr. in southeast Shelby County.
Credit: Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Israel Powell

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 3-year-old boy.

The SCSO said Israel Powell went missing Thursday night from the 5100 block of Laurel Springs Dr. in southeast Shelby County. That’s not far from Hacks Cross and E. Holmes.

Powell is 2’2” tall and 35 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and multicolored socks.

If you see Israel Powell, please call law enforcement immediately at 911 or the SCSO at 901-379-7625. 

