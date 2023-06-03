3-year-old in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Collierville police

A child is now in critical condition after he found a gun inside a vehicle and fired a shot at himself on accident, according to the Collierville Police Department

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn — A 3-year-old is now in critical condition after he found a gun inside a vehicle and shot himself on accident, according to the Collierville Police Department (CPD).

All this is based on the initial investigation that started when CPD responded to the area of Harbor Freight shortly after 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle was occupied by family members at the time of the incident and the child was transported to Le Bonheur Hospital in critical condition, according to CPD.