Investigators are working with the Department of Human Services on how the incident happen.

TUNICA COUNTY, Miss — The Tunica County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting of a three-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

The shooting happened inside the Tunica Court Apartments in Tunica County, Mississippi. Officers found the child with a gunshot wound in the back.

First responders took the boy to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis.